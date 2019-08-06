MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Burglaries happen every day. While some of the suspects get away without a trace -- others get "Caught In The Act."
Mobile Police have released surveillance video from an incident that happened on July 5th between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The man in the video is seen walking up to a residence in the 2200 block of Hillwood Drive. Police say he burglarized the home before leaving.
Anyone who has information or recognizes the suspect is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
