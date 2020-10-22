MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Surveillance images from both sides of the Bay coming to us from three separate agencies needing your help in identifying suspects "Caught in the Act."
We'll start in Mobile. Police asking you to take a good look at a couple of pictures. They say the guy in the photos -- broke into several vehicles stealing what he wanted.
According to investigators -- one break-in happening on October 8th in the 8200 block of Champion Circle North and the next day in the 9400 block of Sir Brutus Run and Labrador Run South.
Even though the suspect is wearing a facemask -- MPD believes someone will recognize him. Call 251-208-7211 if you can help investigators.
Home surveillance video from Daphne also showing the same crime. Several unlocked cars -- becoming an easy target for this suspect.
The home surveillance coming to us from Eagle Creek Subdivision. After door checking the first vehicle in the driveway, he's on to the next -- which is unlocked.
If you know who he is -- turn him in to Daphne Police 251-620-0150.
And further south in Orange Beach -- police there taking to social media with a post.
The Facebook post shows several pictures of a truck and the suspect, which investigators say purchased more than $2,300 worth of tires with a stolen credit card.
The driver's side door is damaged. If this looks familiar call Orange Beach Police 251-981-9777.
