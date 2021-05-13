MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff investigating a rash of car burglaries in the Copleland Island neighborhood near Grand Bay Wilmer Road.

While investigators admit it's not the best surveillance video -- they're hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects seen door checking several vehicles before moving on. According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office -- the thieves were able to steal $1,200 cash, a purse, and a gun.

They're also reminding people to lock their vehicles and not leave their belongings inside.

If you have information that can help investigators -- give the Mobile County Sheriff's Office a call 251-574-8633.