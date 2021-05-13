MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff investigating a rash of car burglaries in the Copleland Island neighborhood near Grand Bay Wilmer Road.
While investigators admit it's not the best surveillance video -- they're hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects seen door checking several vehicles before moving on. According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office -- the thieves were able to steal $1,200 cash, a purse, and a gun.
They're also reminding people to lock their vehicles and not leave their belongings inside.
If you have information that can help investigators -- give the Mobile County Sheriff's Office a call 251-574-8633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.