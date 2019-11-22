MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In one of our latest "Caught In The Acts" -- we featured a happy suspect in a post from Team Sheriff, which shows him allegedly skipping away from a burglary in Semmes.
But little did we know -- we'd featured the same suspect a month before driving the same late model Lexus ES (late 90s model) up to the Raceway on Government Boulevard. Comparing the two videos you can't help but notice the damage to the driver's side door.
In that case, the suspect along with his friend loaded up on cases of Bud Light. He would bypass the cashier -- but his friend got cold feet -- putting his cass of beer down.
"He put his beer down in the middle of the isle and said 'I'm not with him' -- and the other guy walked out and got in the car," said cashier.
After a brief confrontation -- the driver nearly ran over the cashier as she tried to get the beer back. Raceway owner Mike Sehar is thankful she wasn't hurt.
"Because the thing is -- once you walk out the door things can go from bad to worse. What if they had a weapon, what if they had a knife. The next thing you know -- you're vulnerable -- something could happen, potentially happen. And we don't want that," said Sehar.
What they do want -- is for this suspect to be taken off the streets. Now Caught In The Act twice in less than a month -- they're hoping with two different agencies now on to him -- and his car -- it won't be long before he makes a stop in Metro Jail.
Again, if you recognize the suspect -- turn him in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211 or the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633. Callers can remain anonymous.
