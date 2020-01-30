SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- A car stolen from a gas station in broad daylight. It happened Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Satsuma. The crime not only caught on camera – but police have good video of the woman who took off in the car.
The woman is seen showing up around 10 a.m. in a green Jeep Cherokee. According to investigators she was given a ride from a motel in Tilman's Corner and had a lot of cash on her.
Surveillance video shows her entering the store. Once inside she immediately goes to the restroom, then comes out and takes a look the king cakes behind the counter.
She would purchase a couple of items before heading back out into the parking lot. By this time the white car has pulled up outside next to one of the gas pumps. The driver gets out and leaves the keys inside before entering the store.
The woman is seen in the video hanging out around the Jeep before walking over to the car – getting in and driving off. Minutes later the owner of the white car is seen wandering the parking lot before he realizes the car is gone.
The car is a 2009 Pontiac G6 with a large pink heart on the back window with the words “MeMe’s Zoo Crew" -- along with the names of the owner’s grandchildren.
Investigators say the man who drove the woman to the gas station has been interviewed – and has not been charged at this time.
If you recognize the woman or have seen the stolen car -- give Satsuma Police a call 251-675-0151. You can also contact Satsuma Police through their Facebook page if preferred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.