The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this man caught on surveillance camera taking a brand new chainsaw without paying.
According to deputies he walked into the Greers Ace Hardware on Dauphin Island Parkway and left without paying from the chainsaw, valued at more than $1,000.
If you know who he is, contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
