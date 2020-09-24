WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff is looking to catch a cigarette bandit.
Surveillance video from the Dollar General Store in Wilmer shows the suspect inside the store.
According to investigators, the suspect cut a hole in the back of the store, then cut all cable and telephone wires to the building before stealing 40 cartons of cigarettes.
Even though the video is not the best -- if you have information call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.
