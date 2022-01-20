FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two Sisters Bakery & Deli in Fairhope was the target of a break-in and burglary Wednesday night.

Owner John Lozano made the unsettling discovery moments after pulling up to start his day Thursday around 5:30 a.m.

"I noticed both doors were open... And this pane right here had been shattered. And to me it was like somebody had reached in and tried to unlock the door. I took a step back for a second and looked inside to make sure there was no one still in the building," explained Lozano.

What he found inside was even more alarming.

"There was glass all over the floor through here and then I looked in this direction towards the register area... And everything was knocked off the counter," said Lozano.

A walk around to the other side - he found the register along with $200 in cash missing.

"It was gone -- that's what I looked for first to see if the register was missing and it was gone," recalled Lozano.

A check of the surveillance cameras shows it happened around 6:50 Wednesday night. You not only hear the glass shatter, but seconds later the loud sound of the double doors being kicked in.

Lozano believes the suspect -- cased the store earlier that same day and recalls feeling uneasy about the transaction.

"A man came in, his demeanor was a little bit odd... The way he pulled in and backed the car into the parking lot. He ordered something, looked around. It was not a normal transaction we see day to day," said Lozano.

In addition to the $200 -- he's left with about a thousand dollars worth of repairs.

"It's minor, but it's big for us. Costs are going up everywhere. Costs of basic merchandise -- to keep your doors open from supplies to prouducts/produce. Yes, those costs go up and we try to keep those down. But something like this happens -- it impacts everything," said Lozano.

Fairhope Police are now investigating.