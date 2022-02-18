MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help identifying two burglary suspects.
According to investigators, it happened at the Thursday at the Terminix located at 1032 N. University Blvd by forcing entry.
The suspects removed a generator and a large duffel bag containing assorted tools.
If you recognize the suspects or have information that can help investigators call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
