MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Even though the pandemic forced local schools to close in mid March -- Mobile Police say three suspects thought they were in the clear and let themselves into Faith Academy.
According to Mobile Police on March 26, 2020 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Faith Academy located at 8650 Tanner Williams Road in reference to a the report of a burglary alarm sounding burglary.
During the investigation, investigators were able to get surveillance video of the suspects inside.
Although the video was the best -- investigators were able to get a few still images of who they are looking for. If anyone can recognize and or identify the suspects please call police at (251)208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
