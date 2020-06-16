GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a social media call out by Grove Hill Police Department -- looking to identify a suspected car thief.
According to investigators, the man they were looking for stole a vehicle early Friday, June 12th from the Gulf Station on Highway 84.
They've since identified him as Waylon Strickland of State Line, Mississippi.
A warrant has been issued for Strickland's arrest. If you know where he is turn him in.
The Grove Hill Police Department was assisted in the case by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and Greene County Sheriff's Office.
