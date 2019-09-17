GULF SHORES POLICE, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores Police asking you to take another look at a burglary suspect. It happened last week in the 14,000 block of Fort Morgan Road.
Lurking outside the home, the suspect quickly sees the surveillance camera under the carport and immediately turns around -- but not before he's caught on camera.
Police say it's the third time the same suspect has been caught on surveillance vide in the area.
In the video, the suspect is wearing a backpack and a large-brimmed hat with the front part flipped up.
He would quickly walk off, but investigators say he also showed up on surveillance video at the nearby Dollar General. While they admit it's not the best picture -- it shows him without the hat -- and they even took to social media with all of the pictures and video in hopes it will help someone identify him.
If you know who he is -- turn him in to Gulf Shores Police 251-968-2431.
