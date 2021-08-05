GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores Police need the public's assistance to identify a man seen throwing an object at an area business.
According to investigators, it happened Thursday, July 29th at approximately 11:22 p.m. in the 3800 block of Gulf Shores Pkwy.
Gulf Shores Police released surveillance video of the man and a zoomed-in photo from the video. In the photo it appears as thought the man has a tattoo on his right leg.
If you are able to assist -- please call Detective Sgt. Corcoran at 251-968-9785 or you can email us at GSPDtips@gulfshoresal.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.