GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores Police need the public's assistance to identify a man seen throwing an object at an area business.

According to investigators, it happened Thursday, July 29th at approximately 11:22 p.m. in the 3800 block of Gulf Shores Pkwy.

Gulf Shores Police released surveillance video of the man and a zoomed-in photo from the video. In the photo it appears as thought the man has a tattoo on his right leg.

If you are able to assist -- please call Detective Sgt. Corcoran at 251-968-9785 or you can email us at GSPDtips@gulfshoresal.gov.