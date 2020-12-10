MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are looking for a pair of suspected "hairdo bandits."
Police say it happened at the Beauty & Beyond store on Springhill Avenue. According to the store employees -- the suspects entered in the front door, took several bags of hair extensions, and the fled the scene.
It apparently happened on two separate occasions. According to the press release from MPD one time was on November 29th around 5 p.m. In one case the man was alone -- and then returned with a woman. While the man wore a facemask the entire time, the woman did not.
According to police, both suspects are wanted for burglary 3rd degree. If you know who they are turn them into Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
