MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- She saw it. She liked it. And she took it.
"She walked up on the porch took it and walked off," said the homeowner.
It happened Wednesday, October 14th around 3 a.m. -- the woman "Caught in the Act" by a doorbell ring camera.
"Yesterday afternoon I went out to get the mail... And I was like oh my gosh... the pumpkin planter is gone off of my porch," recalled the homeowner.
The scene of the crime is near Dauphin and Catherine Street. It's also not the first time it's happened to the homeowners.
"It's not yours to take. And I put it on the Neighborhood app too. And I posted it on there and I cannot tell you how many comments -- of people saying that happened to me... I have videos... post the videos," said the homeowner.
While the short clip has made the rounds on social media -- the homeowner isn't letting her frustration dampen her love for holiday decorating.
"It doesn't make me not want to do it... It just makes me sad. You can't have nice stuff. You can't enjoy decorating without the fear of something happening to it. I think it's pretty sad."
