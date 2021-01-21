The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is asking the public to help them identify a robbery suspect.
According to investigators, it happened at the CVS on North Century Blvd.
They posted several photos of the masked suspect on their Facebook Page asking the public for tips.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
