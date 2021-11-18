MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An overnight car break-in not only surprises the homeowner but also the suspect.

It happened on South Warren Street on Nov. 5 just after midnight.

"And I was sitting at my bar and my light flicked. And I saw the guy crossing my flower bed and opening my car," said homeowner.

The surveillance video gives whole new meaning to caught in the act.

"I saw it in the act. I saw it with my own eyes and I was just looking at him doing it. I just couldn't believe it," recalled the homeowner.

As the suspect rifled through her glove compartment, taking an old wallet, glasses, and cell phone, the homeowner ran upstairs and hit her panic button. In one quick motion she not only sounded her alarm, but immediately called Mobile Police.

"So when he heard my alarm go off, he ran off and dropped them in between my house and my neighbor's house," said the homeowner.

While officers were there within minutes, the suspect had managed to get away.

"I just applaud our police. They were so sweet! They stayed here with me over an hour. Just superb," said the homeowner.

Putting the video out there, this neighborhood is wanting would-be criminals to know they're not only watching, but won't put up with it.

"No we don't want this around here. And we want everyone to be alert and to be aware of your surroundings. So, I've alerted all of my neighbors to really look out. We are all going to look out for each other and just be aware of your surroundings," said the homeowner.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, you're asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.