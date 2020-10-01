MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been about a month -- but Mobile Police finally caught up with 56-year-old Joy Bradley.
Bradley was booked into Metro Jail on September 11th and faces a long list of charges, including theft of property, violating her probation, and giving officers the wrong name.
Investigators were originally looking for Bradley -- for allegedly tricking men into letting her inside their homes -- then stealing from them. Surveillance video from a doorbell camera shows her knocking on the door of a home and loitering outside.
Bradley was wanted on six felony warrants and has since bonded out of jail.
