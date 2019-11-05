MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A lumber thief gets away with quite a haul. And a woman with a quick hand at the Walmart. But that's not all.
It was 10:30 at night October 20th, when a local lumber yard was the target of a late night thief.
The surveillance video coming to us from Team Sheriff -- who posted it to their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
In the video, you see the suspect drive into the lumber yard after investigators say he cut the fence.
He circles around the parking lot before getting out of the truck and loading his trailer with more than $500 worth of lumber.
He would leave the same way he came in. If you have information -- the Mobile County Sheriff's Office would love to talk with you 251-574-8633. Caller's can remain anonymous.
Mobile Police are trying to identify a woman with a quick hand at a local Walmart.
Police say she stole a wallet out of another shopper's purse when her back was turned then fled the store, but not before being caught on surveillance cameras.
Police say it happened in late September at the Wal-Mart on Rangeline Road.
The woman made her way into the parking lot and got into a black Nissan Rogue before driving off.
If you know who she -- give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.
And MPD is still trying to identify a trio suspected for stealing pre-loaded gift cards from more than 20 Walgreens locations from Mobile to Pensacola.
The latest crime happening October 25th at 11:35 p.m. at the Walgreens at the Loop.
Investigators say they got away with $1,200 in pre-loaded gift cards.
The two men possibly leaving in a newer model silver Nissan Sentra -- and the woman in a silver Chevy Cruze.
If you recognize them -- turn them into Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.