MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police needs the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and criminal mischief 3rd.
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the suspect cut through a chain link fence to the business and opened a tool box on the tail gate of the company owned ford pickup truck. The suspect is seen on surveillance video stealing multiple tools before leaving the scene.
If anyone recognizes the suspect -- call MPD at (251)208-7211. You do not have to give your name.
