PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Investigators with the Pensacola Police Department are seeking this public’s help in identifying a man who smashed a car window with a guitar on New Year’s Eve.

Surveillance video shows the man holding the guitar then using it to smash out the rear window of a black vehicle.

Anyone with information on his identity can contact the PPD at 850-435-1901, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. The P3 App on smartphones may also be used to text a tip.