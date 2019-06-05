MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are looking for a man who snatched cash from the register at three different liquor stores in Mobile.
The first two crimes happened on May 18 at the ABC stores on Springhill Avenue and Broad Street. According to an operations supervisor, the man walked up to the counters and asked to buy two mini bottles of alcohol. When the clerks opened the registers, the man reached over and grabbed $20 bills from the drawers.
The third crime happened on June 1 when the man pulled the same trick at the ABC on Dauphin Island Parkway. According to the store, the only difference this time was the man also stole the two mini bottles of liquor.
If you can identify him you're asked to call Mobile Police and turn him in.
