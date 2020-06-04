MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help identifying a man who took advantage of the COVID face masks and swiped some shoes.
It happened on May 28th around 9 p.m. at the Shoe Station at 714 Hillcrest Road.
According to investigators around closing time -- a man can be seen with five boxes of shoes headed towards an exit. The suspect was the last customer in the store and when the cashier stepped way for a moment the he fled by exiting the store out an emergency exit.
The subject was wearing a greenish colored hat with a red or orange face mask, black t-shirt, long black shorts with a white ring at the bottom, black Nike shoes with red shoe laces and white bottom.
If anyone recognizes the suspect in the video please call police at (251)208-7211. You do have to give your name.
