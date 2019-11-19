MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Caught in the Act in the McDonald's drive-thru. The surveillance video coming to us from the McDonald's in the 2600 block of Government Boulevard. Mobile Police say it happened two weeks ago Monday night, November 4th around 11 p.m.
To watch the video -- the suspect was clearly familiar with store operations. The drive through window unattended -- as the hooded suspect not only slides open the glass and reaches in -- but types in the secret passcode to open the register.
Once open -- the suspect quickly took the entire drawer full of cash before running away. Mobile Police also released video of the suspect's vehicle.
If you have information that can help investigators call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
