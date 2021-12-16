MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a suspect thief.
Posting the surveillance video to the their Facebook page, Team Sheriff asking people to take a good look.
According to investigators, it happened on Nov. 12. The suspect, wearing a COVID mask, is seen stealing steel from a business on Todd Acres Drive.
If you can identify the suspect, call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633 or go to the sheriff's office website, www.mobileso.com and click on crime tips to report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.