MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a suspect thief.

Posting the surveillance video to the their Facebook page, Team Sheriff asking people to take a good look.

According to investigators, it happened on Nov. 12. The suspect, wearing a COVID mask, is seen stealing steel from a business on Todd Acres Drive.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633 or go to the sheriff's office website, www.mobileso.com and click on crime tips to report.