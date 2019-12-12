FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope Police posting several pictures to their Facebook page Thursday of two men.
According to investigators they are wanted for questioning in a theft at local business that happened earlier this month on December 2nd.
One of the guys has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fairhope Police at 251-928-2385.
