MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A fire at a law office on Esplanade Avenue -- could be arson.
Mobile Fire-Rescue responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 31st -- the same night of several protests across the Port City.
While the cause remains under investigation -- Mobile Fire-Rescue released surveillance video of a masked person of interest -- who walks up to the building and throw an object through the window at the time the fire started before running off.
Two people were inside the business but were not injured.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call 251-208-7311. Callers can remain anonymous.
