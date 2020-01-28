MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- They're everywhere -- those door bell ring cameras. One at a home in the Greenridge subdivision -- catching a guy stealing a package earlier this month. The homeowner sending it to us.
After we featured it it on "Caught In The Act" -- Mobile Police were able to identify him as 24-year-old David Hale.
A few days later -- Hale was a passenger during a traffic stop and was arrested after the officer recognized him from the video.
Hale remains in Metro Jail nearly a week later -- now facing a long list of charges including three counts of felony probation violation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and theft.
Now to Gulf Shores -- where police are trying to identify a woman.
She looked stylish in her hat and scarf, but investigators say she used a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Gulf Shores and Foley.
If you know who she is -- give Gulf Shores Police a call 251-978-9835. If calling after office hours you can call the Communications Center at 251-968-2431.
Team Sheriff -- looking to round up a group caught going through an SUV on Tunbridge Wells Drive.
Investigators say other cars in the neighborhood were also broken into January 20th. There appears to be at least six suspects in the surveillance video.
If you recognize anyone in the video -- Team Sheriff wants to hear from you 251-574-8633.
