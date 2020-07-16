MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police needs the public’s help identifying two subjects. They are wanted for Theft of Property 1st.
On Friday, July 10, 2020, the two women allegedly stole from Ulta Beauty located at 3250 Airport Blvd.
The suspects stole $5,519.00 worth of merchandise from the location before leaving the location in a white Jaguar SUV with Florida plates.
If anyone recognizes the women in the video please call MPD at (251)208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
