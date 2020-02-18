MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The car was unlocked -- making it an easy target. It happened at night -- earlier this month on Thursday February 6th in the 1400 block of Wilkins Road.
Despite the carport light being on -- it clearly didn't stop the suspect from making himself right at home.
Once inside the car he starts searching for items of interest -- opening up the middle console. It also appears he goes through the car's glove compartment.
At one point -- you can even see him turn on the car's overhead lights to get a better look.
Investigators say he would take several items before softly closing the door and leaving. And even though he's wearing a big camouflage jacket with a fluffy hood -- we get a quick glimpse of his face just as he's about to walk away.
Police say it's likely not the first time he's done this and if he's not identified likely won't be the last. If you know who he is turn him in to Mobile Police -- 251-208-7211 -- callers can remain anonymous.
