MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two separate crimes -- both caught on camera. Mobile Police still need your help identifying the suspects.
It was Monday night around 10:40 p.m. when a guy entered the NT Video Store on Airport Boulevard.
While he appeared to be shopping to see what the adult novelty store had to offer, investigators say he had no intention of purchasing anything. He eventually made his way up to the checkout and he pulled out a small black semi-automatic gun and demanded cash from the employee -- who complied.
The suspect is described as six feet tall, 140-160 pounds, and slender build. He was wearing a black Houston Astros cap, black shirt, black pants, gray tennis shoes, and a black sleeve on his right arm with a white stripe going down it (It's believed that his right arm is full of tattoos).
If you know who he is -- turn him in.
Now to Maysville where shots fired near an elementary school has nearby neighbors on edge. It happened a week ago Tuesday, June 25 around 7:30 p.m.
The suspect vehicle (a black or dark gray Dodge Avenger) caught on surveillance cameras across the street at George Hall Elementary.
Residents say at least 9 or 10 shots were fired.
Police tell us they have received no reports of anyone being shot, but say multiple bullets hit the school.
Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
