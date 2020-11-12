ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Orange Beach Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman seen in surveillance video at Wolf Bay Land Apartments on October 26th.
Investigators posting it to social media. You can clearly see the woman in the video walk up, pick up, and take off with this turquoise Huffy beach cruiser. The problem is -- investigators say it wasn't hers.
If you know who she is -- give Orange Beach Police a call 251-981-9777.
