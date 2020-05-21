MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police still trying to identify two suspects accused in a brazen crime at the MPD impound yard.
Investigators say the two suspects entered the yard on the west side of the property off South Ann Street through a fence.
Surveillance video shows them crawling on the ground. Police say the two stole several items from the location.
If anyone recognizes the suspects from the video -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
