MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It may be the season of giving, but it's also a time of taking.
It happened in a matter of seconds -- the suspect in the video -- taking a package from the porch and running off just as fast as he ran up. He would get into a small silver car before driving off.
It happened earlier this week on Princeton Drive. The homeowner alerted by their Ring 2 Doorbell Camera -- as it happened in real time.
Mobile Police are investigating. If you recognize him -- turn him in 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.