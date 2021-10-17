MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Porch pirates strike again in Midtown Mobile.
It happened Thursday on Old Shell Road. And unfortunately -- the victim has been hit before. The last time we talked with her it was holiday decorations -- this time a package.
Ring door bell cam recording the entire thing. The homeowner is hoping someone will recognize the suspect or his white car.
If you can help investigators -- give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.
