MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Porch pirates strike again. This time in the Sky Ranch subdivision off Government.
Never mind the lights or the doorbell camera -- there was no stopping two people from walking up and helping themselves.
"You can see it from the street clear as day. We have lights and the doorbell lights up. So I'm really surprised that did not deter them," said the homeowner.
It happened early Sunday, September 6th. Two thieves in the night -- a man and woman -- walking up around 4 a.m. and getting away with several Amazon packages.
The homeowners were alerted to the crime by their neighbors who found the packages littered throughout the neighborhood. Apparently, the thieves couldn't wait to find out what they got.
"They were walking in the neighborhood and found some empty Amazon boxes with our address -- scattered throughout at multiple locations. They reached out and asked us if we were missing anything and that's when I decided I should probably check our doorbell," said homeowner.
And there they were "Caught in the Act" -- fortunately they didn't get much.
"We like to use Amazon for household essentials -- especially with COVID. So I'd like to think once they opened those boxes and tossed them -- they were sadly disappointed with what they got," said homeowner. "But at the end of the day -- the fact they'll just take what doesn't belong to them and walk through a residential neighborhood like that is a little bit alarming."
They've filed a police report and despite the masks are asking everyone to take a close look -- if you recognize the suspects turn them in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
