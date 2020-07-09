A two for one in our "Caught In the Act" segment.
First up: surveillance video coming to us from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama.
Investigators are working to locate three guys -- wanted for questioning involving criminal property damage. It happened at the intersection of Old Highway 31 and Highway 31 -- near the Pollard and Tri County Speedway area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office 251-809-0741.
Meanwhile, Mobile County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a woman. they say used a stolen credit card at the Dollar General and Family Dollar stores on Dauphin Island Parkway, charging more than $250.
The store surveillance video is very clear. If you recognize her -- call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.
