THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspected prowler -- caught on camera in Theodore -- trying to make a fast one with some coolers.

Investigators say it happened Monday, May 10th around 10:30 p.m. on Brantley Drive. The homeowner's motion sensor going off alerting them of activity in their back yard.

They say a man was trying to steal a couple of coolers -- but he became startled and took off after the homeowner confronted him outside and told his wife to call 911. That's when they say the man took off.

The same man was caught on surveillance cameras two houses down trying to do the same thing. The homeowner tells us they want him off the streets and for others to stay alert.

"It's very scary and that's what I told my husband. I said what if I had went out back because we have a dog -- and I said what if I had went out back to see what the dog was barking at and this guy had turned around and shot me. I mean you never know -- needless to say we did not sleep the rest of the night and we sleep very light now," said the homeowner.

If you recognize the suspect in or his vehicle -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Remember -- callers can remain anonymous.