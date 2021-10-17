MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A restaurant in West Mobile says someone stole some of their promotional signage outside of the business.

It happened in the 1200 block of Hillcrest. Surveillance video shows a person get out of a light colored four-door sedan and take one of the restaurant display signs before leaving. It appears as though the car has damage to its back bumper.

If you can help investigators give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.