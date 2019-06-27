MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police looking for a guy who got away with two computers from Sam's Club.
It happened Wednesday, June 26 at the East I-65 Service Road location around 7:10 a.m.
According to investigators, the subject selected the computers, placed them into a buggy and fled the store without paying. The stolen merchandise totaling more than $1,200.
The subject is known to frequent the retail stores on the Beltline Service Road. The subject is approximately 5’6’’ & 200lbs. He is known to always wear a ball cap and was last seen occupying a green older model Ford Explorer with the rear window busted out.
If you recognize this subject please call Mobile Police (251)208-7211.
