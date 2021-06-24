SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff reaching out the public to help identify a couple of suspected thieves.
Ring camera catching the suspects on camera. Investigators believe them to be responsible for several vehicles that were burglarized on Meadows Lane in the Semmes area.
If you know who they are the Mobile County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you 251-574-8633. Tips can also be done anonymously online at the following link click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.