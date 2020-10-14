MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting suspect is caught on home surveillance video and Mobile Police needs the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
According to investigators -- on Friday, October 9, 2020 at approximately 1:35 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Brill Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Three witnesses told police that a male suspect fired a shot that struck the victim. The suspect along with another man is seeing walking away in the video before police arrived on scene.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Mobile Police at (251)208-7211. You do not have to give your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.