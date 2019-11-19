SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Skipping from the scene of the crime. Team Sheriff posted video to their Facebook page from a home in Semmes.
The couple -- a man and woman -- seen leaving the home after investigators say they stole several items. The man is seen in the video skipping around the back of the car to get into the driver's seat.
Watch the video -- if you know who they are turn them in to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office -- 251-574-8633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.