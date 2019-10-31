MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police looking to identify three suspects wanted for stealing pre-loaded gift cards at more than 20 Walgreen's from Mobile to Pensacola.
MPD says the latest theft occurred Thursday, October 25th at 11:35 p.m. at the Walgreen's at the Loop. According to investigators, three suspects, two men and a woman, stole $1,200 worth of preloaded gift cards.
The men possibly fled in a newer model silver Nissan Sentra and the woman in a silver Chevy Cruze.
If you recognize them -- turn them into Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
