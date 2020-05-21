MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need the public's help in identifying a woman who was seen stealing an iPhone.
According to MPD, it happened Friday, May 15th at the Quick Pick located at 424 N. Broad Street. Investigators say the victim left his red iPhone on the counter after finishing his transaction.
After discovering he left his phone -- the victim went back to the store, where surveillance video revealed the woman took it.
If you know who the woman in the surveillance video is -- you're asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
