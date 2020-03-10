MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Suspected thieves continue to keep local law enforcement agencies busy and provide FOX 10's Caught In The Act with lots of footage.
To watch the ring cam video -- the suspect certainly looked right at home. Not only did he back his SUV into the driveway, but he'd browse through several items in the carport before taking a pressure washer.
Mobile Police say it happened March 3rd around 8 a.m.
If you know who he is or maybe you recognize that older model silver Lexus SUV -- give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.