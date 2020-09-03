MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The folks in Midtown Mobile can't seem to catch a break from porch pirates -- and people who think they can take what they want.
Halloween decorations already disappearing as soon as they're put up. And while the holiday is nearly two months away -- one family got a jump start into the spirit this weekend.
"Halloween is one of our favorite holidays so we decided to start this weekend. Who really knows if we are going to be able to trick or treat this year. This is something the kids really love and they've been begging to do and they help us do it every year," said the homeowner.
Debuting a 12-foot skeleton -- their collection of spooky Halloween decor has grown over the years. But just days after putting things up -- they noticed a couple of items missing.
"Walking back inside the house yesterday we noticed a flamingo skeleton that was stolen and a skull head that belongs over here in our cemetery. So at that point, we looked back at our security camera," recalled the homeowner.
What they saw were two guys stumbling around their front yard around 1 in the morning Wednesday. One of the guys had long hair. They took the items before walking away.
It's not the first time they've been hit by thieves. Last year they along with their neighbors were the victims of an unwelcomed trick or treater.
This latest time is discouraging -- add in the ongoing pandemic and it was almost enough to make them take it all down.
"And we are not going to let these awful people take the fun out of it. And it's been a tough year for everybody -- and this is something that we enjoy doing -- our kids enjoy doing. So we decided we are not going to let them ruin it for us," said homeowner.
In the meantime they've amped up their security -- and also filed a police report. If you know who these guys are turn them in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
