MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help identifying a suspect caught stealing a bicycle.
According to investigators, it happened April 3, around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Fenwick Road.
The surveillance video shows the suspect walking up and taking a blueish colored bike from the garage. The suspect then goes back to look for more items. Police say at that point -- the suspect fled on the blue bike when confronted by the homeowner.
Anyone with information is asked to please all (251) 208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
