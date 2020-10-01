MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's a case of several vehicle break-ins -- Mobile Police believe they know who they're looking for.
Investigators say the suspect in the surveillance videos is 25-year-old Pershon Pettway.
Anyone who knows Pettway's whereabouts is asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
